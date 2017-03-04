When we were 5, we prided ourselves on a lot of things, like our doll collection and our ability to ride a bike sans training wheels. Our sense of style, however, wasn't much to brag about (and still causes us to simultaneously laugh and cringe when we see old photos). In Japan, though, there's one 5-year-old whose fanny packs, beanies, and monochrome socks-and-sandals combos are a far cry from the pastel polka dots, light-up sneakers, and over-the-top bows that fill our childhood scrapbooks. In fact, her style is so good that she landed her own published fashion book at the age of 3 (yeah, you read that right).
Rin's minimal, ultra-polished aesthetic and knack for pulling off of-the-moment trends takes microfashion to new levels — and has helped her gain more than 36,000 followers on the WEAR app since her first post in May 2014. Through her work with the company, Rin was dubbed one of 23 child WEARISTAs — its version of an influencer — in August 2014, which led to the style book featuring more than 200 of her most on-point outfits. Talk about serious life goals.
Ahead, we chatted with the mastermind behind Rin's killer looks — her mother, Rica — about what it's really like living with one of the most fashionable kids around. Get ready for a big dose of style envy from one of our smallest fashion icons.