The Best Waterproof Eyebrow Products, According To Makeup Artists

When the humidity hits, it isn't just mascara and foundation that have a tendency to slip and slide. Whether you use gels, pencils, or pomades, brow makeup can often end up where it isn't supposed to, with neither your eyelids nor even your forehead safe from dubious smudges.
So what do you do when your makeup just isn't cutting it? Rethink the formula, of course. Waterproof ingredients are the basis of long-wearing, smudge-proof makeup — but it can be hard to find brow products that are easily workable, stay put through a sweaty commute, and come clean off with a swipe of micellar cleanser at the end of the day.
To make it easier, we enlisted some of the UK's best makeup artists to lift the lid on the most long-wearing, summer-ready brow products out there right now.
