5 Extra-Warm Outfits That Will Actually Make Winter Bearable

We all have that one friend who is “always cold” no matter the weather, temperature, or time of year. And if no one is immediately coming to mind, odds are that person is you. As the designated perpetually cold person in most — if not all — of our friend groups, we're used to asking if the heat can be turned up, experiencing body-shaking shivers, and wearing more layers at one time than we care to admit. (I think the record is 10, but I digress.)
For our fellow teeth-chatterers, we’ve got good news. If you’re perpetually cold, you may think you’re doomed to a lifetime of puffy coats and oversized sweats. But it actually is possible to dress stylishly without sacrificing some much-needed warmth — you just need the right layers.
Ahead, we’ve put together five looks to get you through the holidays, with base layers from Cuddl Duds that will help keep chill to a minimum. Whether you're headed to a holiday concert or an office party, each stylish winter outfit was created with us cold folks in mind.