Even though the seasons change at the same time each year, spring always seems to sneak up in a manner that feels like your wardrobe is never properly prepared for its arrival. Maybe it has something to do about how different cold- and warm-weather dressing can be. Maybe it's because unlike winter, the temperatures come April and May tend to be less reliable (you know, one day it's 70 degrees, the next it's 30).



With that in mind, we've figured out a way to get a head start on your spring outfit planning — before the season sneaks up on you. How? By starting with the easiest, throw-and-go pieces you know you'll wear over and over again.



After all, one of the great things about warmer weather is not having to layer up before you leave the house; just grab any of the 20 staples ahead and you're ready to walk out the door.