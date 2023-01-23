W&P Has The Cutest Kitchen Accessories On Sale — & They’re Perfect For V-Day Gifting

If food storage makes you as excited as it makes us, then you’ll drool over W&P’s selection of minimalist food and drink containers. The brand offers everything from fridge storage accessories to commuter-friendly lunch bundles to cocktail kits, and each product is designed with function and sustainability in mind. The reusable range utilizes BPA-free plastic, LFGB-certified silicone, Borosilicate glass, and stainless steel to help eliminate waste and take on eco-friendly living.
W&P’s reusable food storage solutions are perfect for meal-prepping (especially if a New Year's resolution needs a second wind) or for Valentine’s Day gifting. Some products are even available to personalize, whether you want to monogram your containers or share a sweet message with your Valentine. Lucky for us, the brand is showing some extra love by offering a 20% discount sitewide, now through February 5. Treat yourself with our top W&P picks below.
If your Valentine is looking to cut down on single-use plastics, look no further than this set from W&P’s Porter Collection. This bundle includes the brand’s best refrigerator storage products, available in five colorways. Make meal prep easier with these dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe glasses, bowls, and storage bags.
This adorable tumbler is double-walled, keeping coffee hot for 12 hours or water cold for up to 24 hours. It has an adjustable handle that can easily clip onto a stroller or laptop bag. And while this 12 oz. selection is perfectly compact, there are also 16 oz. and 20 oz. options for the water intake-tracker or caffeine-lover of your life.
If you’re looking to gift two sustainable treats, opt for this bundle that includes a 12 oz. to-go mug and a 20 oz. glass bottle. Each has soft silicone sleeves that make gripping them easy. This set will make drinking on the go more stylish and sustainable than your typical takeaway cup or plastic water bottle.
For the indecisive cook, give the gift of a cookbook from Brooklyn-based food stylist Olivia Mack McCool. This 50-recipe guide makes food shopping cheaper and cooking easier. The set also comes with W&P's ceramic bowl. While you could happily eat out of it in your kitchen, its handy plastic lid and silicone strap can keep your food secure for travel.
IRL school and work means packed lunches. W&P offers containers that go beyond plastic-wrapped sandwiches and disposable salad bowls. This “make-and-take” set includes a 16 oz. insulated bottle, a 24 oz. leakproof bowl perfect for soup or salad, and stainless steel utensils in a matching silicone carrying case.
Bento boxes are the best solution for packing and organizing multiple foods in just one container. This lunch box fits up to 1 liter of food and includes a divider to help separate your treats. There's a top tray that adds extra storage, too. The lid and utensil set make this product good for on-the-go lunches.
For the cocktail connoisseur in your life, go for this elevated drinking set. A bottle of the brand's old-fashioned syrup will make your giftee 16 cocktails, and the insulated glass will allow them to slowly sip on them for hours. This bundle will make them feel even fancier with its jumbo art deco-inspired silicone ice cube tray.
But if your drink aficionado isn't into old-fashioneds in particular, simply opt for this elaborate ice mold bundle. The ice-cube creations will be ideal to plop into any cocktail (or mocktail). Two single molds and two trays allow for a gathering of 10 guests to each have personalized drinks.
Does anything sound better than cozying up to your Valentine with a bowl of popcorn while watching a rom-com? Luckily, W&P sells a reusable silicone bowl to pop your kernels in, saving you from using single-use bags (and saving some money too). The lid doubles as a measuring cup to fit up to 4 cups of popcorn in the bowl, which can collapse for space-saving kitchen storage.
Covering all its bases, W&P didn't forget about the matcha-lovers. This sleek pastel tool will make matcha tea extra smooth. But it doesn't end there. Use this multipurpose whisk to froth milk or blend salad dressings. Your Valentine will no doubt fall in love with their new favorite kitchen companion.
