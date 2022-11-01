This Matcha Promises Glowing Skin—But I Drink It For The Taste

As a victim of an extremely-popular coffee chain's terrible matcha latte I can tell you that, in comparison, this is some damn good matcha. And by "this," I mean Pique's organic Sun Goddess Matcha Green Tea. The beauty and wellness brand touts its well-researched ingredients, science-backed formulas, and thousands of rave reviews. But its biggest priority is inner beauty.
Before you roll your eyes at the cliché of the century, trust me when I say it's a lot less abstract and whole lot more scientific than you think. Rather than moisturizers, serums, and eye creams, Pique offers up a variety of wellness teas — black, fermented, herbal, and mushroom, to name a few — that according to its site, promote skin, gut, immune and mental health. While I didn't sip on the Sun Goddess Matcha Green Tea long enough for glowy, fresh skin (I'm a measly two days in), I've gathered enough intel to gab about the drink-making process, taste, and credibility of these health refreshments, below.
Advertisement
The Ingredients
The Sun Goddess Matcha is said to, and I quote (from Pique's site), “[firm] and [brighten] skin,” with EGCG, as well as "[promote] calm and balance,” with L-theanine, and a handful of other benefits. The star ingredient ECGC (aka Epigallocatechin Gallate) is found in green tea and has been known to fight inflammation and heart disease, according to Healthline. I can't speak to that science, but can attest that the jitters and afternoon crash is non-existent. All these ingredients come together in a single 0.07 packet in the form of a fine, earthy green powder — one carton contains 28 servings and Pique recommends consuming two to three servings a day. The only thing you bring to the table is water.
“
I am really enjoying this matcha. Replaced my coffee with it and so far so good!
martha v., pique verified buyer
”
The Drink-Making Process
My favorite aspect of this concoction is the instructions or, the lack thereof. For cold drinks, add 12 ounces of water and shake. For hot drinks, add 12 ounces of hot (not boiling) water to your favorite cup. Although the brand fully equipped me with a handheld frother and a 12-ounce glass beaker via the Matcha Beauty Bundle, only a spoon or stirrer is necessary.
I will say, the 12-ounce beaker is my saving grace. As someone who doesn’t do well with measurement memorization, I love that this glass does that math for me. The frother is also great and gets rid of any matcha clumps within seconds — which is excellent for cold drinks. To top it off, I add a dash of sugar and oat milk. Voila!
Advertisement
The Taste
Even without the dash of sugar and the oat milk, this matcha checks out. It brings the earthy flavor without any of the bitterness or occasional soapiness I’ve experienced (re: “a victim of an extremely-popular coffee chain's terrible matcha latte”). Truly refreshing and crisp with a few ice cubes. But, when I added a little spice? Excellent. I was surprised by the recommended two to three daily servings, but the combination of easy prep and smooth taste made it easy-peasy. I’m currently on my second glass of the day.
Other customers agree. Although, like me, on-site reviewer Felicia R. has yet to see any skin improvements, she writes, “Best matcha I have tried so far, excited to see more skin improvements as I keep drinking this. Perfect replacement for coffee!” Another verified buyer Kim C. says, "This is by far the best tasting and it's so convenient...I love the little packets." Which, I must agree — the packets are great for organization and make prep even easier.
The Verdict
Health benefits aside, this tea is worth the hype (1,275 5-star reviews to be exact). The taste is smooth; the prep is seamless; the packaging is ideal for everyday use. I'll be back in the coming weeks with an update on my pores — so far Pique's true to its word, so I see some seriously radiant skin in my near future.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.