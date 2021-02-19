We Found The Dreamiest Waffle-Knits On The Internet

Life during a pandemic has taught us many things; one being that we can never have too many comfy clothes. But, make no mistake, not all loungewear is created equal. There is one fabric pattern that reigns supreme (and is currently trending) for keeping us cozy yet unencumbered no matter the season: waffle knits, baby!
Whether lounging on the couch with a hot cup of chai or stepping out to drop off the latest batch of snail-mail at USPS, doing so from the cuddly confines of a waffle-knit is one satisfying wardrobe decision. Not only is the fabric (often made from organic cotton materials) light-yet-swaddle-y, but it can also be layered in transitional weather and easily dressed up or down. We've scoured the interwebs to compile a list of the dreamiest waffle-knit sets to separates around — scroll on for styles that are ready to make you feel as soft and airy as the fluffiest cloud in the sky.
