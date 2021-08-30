How To Shop TikTok’s Favorite Cowboy Boots

If you, like me, spend an abundance of time watching TikTok ‘fit checks, then you’ve probably already caught onto the fact that all of them involve vintage cowboy boots.
Thus far, the hashtag #cowboyboots has over 125 million views on the Gen-Z-favorite platform, with videos of people not only showcasing how to style Western footwear, but also providing guides for painting them, cleaning them, and buying them on secondhand platforms and thrift shops. The New York-based street style account Watching New York shot a video of Manhattan and Brooklyn’s finest dressers, all of whom were wearing cowboy boots. Meanwhile, user Emirhan Dalci made a similar TikTok video highlighting the boot’s prevalence on the streets of Milan, Italy. In other words, the Americana staple has gone international.
And the most popular options are coming from secondhand markets. According to thredUP, an online thrift store, searches for “cowboy” increased by 60% in the last four weeks, compared to 2020 data. This particular spike followed the release of Beyoncé’s promotional video for her recently released Ivy Park x Adidas Rodeo collection, in which the singer-designer modeled the Western-inspired line that included denim chaps and cow-print cowboy hats.
But, with growing interest, combined with the vast array of options on the resale market, finding the perfect pair of vintage cowboy boots could prove to be more labor-intensive than expected. To speed up the process, we scoured the internet for 15 pairs for you to two-step your way to TikTok fame in. Find them all, ahead.
