How To Shop TikTok’s Favorite Cowboy Boots

Thus far, the hashtag #cowboyboots has over 125 million views on the Gen-Z-favorite platform, with videos of people not only showcasing how to style Western footwear, but also providing guides for painting them cleaning them , and buying them on secondhand platforms and thrift shops. The New York-based street style account Watching New York shot a video of Manhattan and Brooklyn’s finest dressers, all of whom were wearing cowboy boots. Meanwhile, user Emirhan Dalci made a similar TikTok video highlighting the boot’s prevalence on the streets of Milan, Italy. In other words, the Americana staple has gone international.