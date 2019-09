I'm 28 & This Is How Much I Spent On A 22-Day Solo Trip To Vienna

Do you feel like you were there for the right length of time? Would you have come home sooner or stayed longer given the chance?

Yes, 22 days is the right amount of time. I would’ve even stayed longer in Austria so I could have visited more Austrian towns like Modling and Salzburg in a slower travel style. Vienna has over 100 museums and I’ve hardly visited more than 15 in total. You can easily spend months in Vienna and not see all the sights. Ideally, I would stay for 2 months or more in each country I visit and learn the local language to truly understand its history and culture in addition to visiting all the museums and palaces.