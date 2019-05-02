I'm 28 & This Is How Much I Spent On A 22-Day Solo Trip To Vienna

1. If you’re into slow travel, buy groceries first. Even if you’re staying for a few days, buy groceries and snacks to keep you energized as you take breaks in between sites.

2. Bring your own water bottle and fill it up when empty at the water fountain at Museum Quartier and Reselpark in Karlsplatz.

3. You can visit many museums at once at the Volkstheater and Museums Quartier which is in walking distance to Hofburg Palace.

4. Hotels are the best places to use public bathrooms. The more luxurious the hotel, the more beautiful the bathroom.

5. If you are looking to see Vienna on a tight budget, visit the public gardens, parks, and churches which are all free.

6. Do NOT ever use the bank currency exchange at airports.