Venus Williams Shares Her Self-Care Tips & The $10 Eyeliner She Swears By

With seven Grand Slam titles and four Olympic gold medals to her name, Venus Williams is a force to be reckoned with in competitive tennis. But we find her projects off the court — from launching activewear collabs for a good cause to championing women's equality in sports — just as inspiring. Her latest move is a partnership with Dove for The Body Confident Sport , an initiative focused on building confidence in young female athletes (you might have spotted the ads at the Superbowl recently). For every Dove item purchased from today until February 28, the brand is donating to organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help support girls in sports.