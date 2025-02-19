Venus Williams Shares Her Self-Care Tips & The $10 Eyeliner She Swears By

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
With seven Grand Slam titles and four Olympic gold medals to her name, Venus Williams is a force to be reckoned with in competitive tennis. But we find her projects off the court — from launching activewear collabs for a good cause to championing women's equality in sports — just as inspiring. Her latest move is a partnership with Dove for The Body Confident Sport, an initiative focused on building confidence in young female athletes (you might have spotted the ads at the Superbowl recently). For every Dove item purchased from today until February 28, the brand is donating to organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help support girls in sports.
As her first-name twin, I had the opportunity to catch up with Williams for a quickfire Q&A, diving into everything from her beauty routine to her advice for the next generation of athletes. Read on to discover her favorite affordable body care products and how she keeps her makeup game as strong as her serve.
I feel most powerful when…
I’ve finished a workout; nothing feels better than that.
Power to me means…
Controlling my own mind and my own choices.
What do you do when you feel powerless?
I push myself even harder because this is the time I can learn the most, whether it’s about myself, life, or the situation at hand (more on that below).
What’s your power anthem?
I actually don’t have one!
Who is your power icon?
Definitely my mom; she taught me how to be strong and powerful.
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
Something short!
Keep reading for the rest of our Q&A with Williams.
Refinery29: Tell us more about your collaboration with Dove and why this project means so much to you.
Venus Williams: The Body Confident Sport initiative is the only program of its kind that focuses on the coaches and how they can help build confidence in girls — who are at this very impressionable age — and encourage them to stay in sports. [In addition to the donation mentioned above, Dove has also partnered with the Women's National Football Conference to host football camps and clinics for girls, and is providing resources and webinars to coaches through the Women's Sports Foundation].
I’m so excited about this because I can’t imagine my life without sports. When I was at that age I also looked up to these coaches. I know firsthand the impact [that] positive talking and negative talking had on your confidence.
R29: What are some go-to beauty products you turn to when you need that boost of confidence?
VW: I’m always moisturizing, so I bring rose water everywhere. Whether I’m on the plane or in the car, I’m always spraying it onto my skin. I love layering serums and moisturizers, too. My recent favorites have been the Dior Capture Le Sérum, $145, and the Dior Capture Creme, $145.
When I’m on the court, I love to wear eyeliner and bold earrings to accessorize. My favorite eyeliner is Milani’s Stay Put 16HR Eyeliner, $9.99. It's waterproof and you don’t have to worry about smudging. If it goes on, it stays on. I also wear this when I go out at night.
R29: What are some of the best beauty lessons you’ve picked up from your loved ones?
VW: I’ve learned to always wear sunscreen from Serena, and put on long sleeves and leggings when I’m out in the sun.
One of my older sisters always said, "Update, don’t be late!” I’m inspired by her to always refresh my style and treat it as a fun project every few years. I learned from my makeup artists to always put on a layer of moisture (like a water-based serum) on my lips before sealing it with lip balm or makeup.
R29: Let’s talk about body care. Do you have any affordable favorites?
VW: I’ve been using the Dove Relaxing Body Wash Lavender Oil & Chamomile, $6.97, and I love the scent. I also love the Dove Exfoliating Body Wash, $9.97, which makes the skin tone more even [thanks to a formula designed for melanin-rich skin, packed with moisturizing ceramides and gentle exfoliants like salicylic acid]. I also recommend the Dove Glowing Long Lasting Gentle Body Wash, $6.97; I just love the mango scent. I’ve been using a body scrubber when I shower with these products. It’s really good for your lymphatic system. You can also use the scrubber to dry brush, which gives you softer skin.
R29: Do you have any advice for young girls on overcoming self-doubt?
VW: It’s okay to live with a little bit of self-doubt — it’s just a part of life. I always tell kids that there are ups and downs in life, but what’s important is the decisions that you make when you believe in yourself. When I’m on the court, if I feel good about what I’m wearing and how I style myself, then I can just focus on my tennis.
When girls have the opportunity to play sports, they have a lot less time or concern about what other people are thinking, and instead, they are thinking about what they can achieve. Focusing on what I can achieve has made a great difference to me, and I spend less time thinking about how other people are judging me.
I’d also say that every little thing adds up: Even going to the gym for 15 minutes is still a way to take care of yourself. You’d be surprised how much you can accomplish in 15 minutes if you don't give up.
