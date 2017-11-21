Come party season, we're stocking all the best materials we rarely get wear the other ten months of the year. We set our sights on the festive pieces that count: glitter heels, sequined mini dresses, and the fashion favorite: velvet everything. But just because we love an unexpected, super-soft suit for New Year's Eve doesn't mean we can't extend the plushy fabric into other corners of our wardrobe. Seriously, velvet puffer anoraks are a thing.
Velvet's continuous return has given the texture an opportunity to jump from party dress exclusive to one of fall and winter's most ubiquitous finishes. Put yourself into the holiday mood on a day-to-day basis with everything from a velvet-lined blazer to a few pairs of velvet-finished sneakers. And if you're into wearing it to all those seasonal events, well, there's something for that too. Here's 30 extra-velvety pieces that have us hooked.