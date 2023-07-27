ADVERTISEMENT
Did you think that the Barbie movie finally hitting theaters meant that the influx of Barbie fashion collections would be coming to an end? Think again. Vans is the latest to join the party, with a new Barbie collaboration launching Thursday.
The line blends trendy Barbiecore pinks with the brand’s familiar punk-skateboarder aesthetic in a way that would make Avril Lavigne circa the 2000s proud. The line features Barbie-ified versions of four shoes, including the classic Sk8-Hi Tapered Stackform platform sneakers, as well as the Authentic Stackform platform low-tops, Style 93 DK — aka the brand’s grungy take on Mary Janes — and slip-on slides that come in a swirling multicolor pattern.
The Vans x Barbie collection includes more than just shoes, too. You’ll also be able to find apparel and accessories like cropped tops, sweaters, overalls, and mini backpacks to complete the perfect look for your screening of the movie.
This is just the latest in a long line of (delightful) Barbie-inspired collaborations released this summer, ranging from Zara capsule collection to new Béis travel pieces. Other Barbie footwear collections include Crocs, Superga, and Aldo.
Vans x Barbie is available to shop in stores and online now, with prices ranging from $40 to $115. See and shop the pieces ahead.
