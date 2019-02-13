The Pick-Up Lines To Use If You're Single & Flirting This Valentine's Day

It sounds counterintuitive, but if you're a single person, Valentine's Day is the perfect time to try out some of your best pick-up material. That's because, under the cynical fog of Valentine's Day, even the corniest pick-up lines sound half-funny.
The key to delivering a good Valentine's Day pick-up line is to address the Cupid in the room, be clear about your intentions, and then obviously make the other person laugh. And if someone can't have a sense of humor about how lame Valentine's Day is, then perhaps they're not worth celebrating the holiday with.
So, whether you're spending your Valentine's Day swiping through profiles on dating apps, hanging at a Galentine's Day gathering, or going to bars with your single friends, these Valentine's Day lines are sure to get a good — however you define that — response.