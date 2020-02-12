6 Hairstyles Our Editors Are Wearing This Valentine’s Day

Whether you choose to celebrate Valentine's Day having dinner with your S.O., grabbing drinks with your crew, or boldly seeing that dude from Tinder for the second time, putting some extra oomph into your beauty routine just feels right. Our advice? Lock down a long-wear lipstick, then experiment with your 'do.
For hairstyle inspiration that feels fresh, not fussy — let's not forget most of us will be heading out straight from work — we're sharing the looks that our editors will be trying. Click ahead for chic accessories, practical braids, and the smoothest blowouts you've ever seen, all of which are perfect no matter what your plans are this Friday night.