Although entirely appropriate, our idea of the ultimate Valentine's Day gift for a SO doesn't look like flowers, cards, or even chocolates. Instead, the perfect love token for this upcoming holiday is one that packs a unique dual-purpose punch — aka a present that both parties can enjoy (wink wink).
If you find yourself coupled up on February 14, seize the opportunity to get creative and experimental with your Valentine sending and mood setting. Whether you and your boo want to get sexy or sentimental, cozy or competitive, we've got the winning buys to make it happen ahead. From edible bouquets to bestselling sensual massage oils, luxe bedding, love-note prompts, dark-chocolate body paint, and something called an "Arouse Pen," these finds are sure to satisfy the both of you on V-Day.
