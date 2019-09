Vaginal fluids, especially around ovulation , but really any time you want to feel an extra boost of confidence, can serve as a love potion. Here's why: I'm often asked to confirm or deny the myth that eating an excessive amount of pineapple will make someone taste better during oral sex . My response is, if you think it makes you taste better then it absolutely works. Similarly, regardless of if vaginal pheromones truly make a person irresistible or not, the fact that you think it does, will cause you to act in a bolder, more confident manner. There are no health risks for others and unless you suspect you may have bacterial vaginosis , it will not make you smell bad. I've used this technique countless times in the past ten years and have had mixed results: sometimes people are flocking to me, sometimes I don't notice a difference. So while I'm not sure how effective this experiment is, I am certain that every single time I employ it, it makes me feel like an enchanted goddess with a delicious secret.