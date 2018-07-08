Kim Kardashian West Reminds Us How Much She Loves Pineapple Juice, Yet Again

Who’s down for a couple of piña coladas?
Kim Kardashian West has always been one to thrive on shock factor, especially when it comes to her social media presence. She recently took to Instagram to bring up the benefits of pineapple juice, once again.
The post featured Kim wearing a grey bathing suit, in mid action, about to open a can of something. “Google the benefits of pineapple juice” the caption read.
Back in 2013, in an episode of E!'s short lived Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, Kim and Kourtney had decided to test their sister Khloe's theory that drinking pineapple juice makes vaginas taste sweeter. Kim and Kourtney drank pineapple juice for several days to before for their "smell-off,” in which Khloé was to be the judge.
While several people in the comments of her post agreed with her, many called out her out for drinking the juice out of an aluminum can, rather than fresh juice, because apparently the results aren’t the same.
Can pineapple juice really change the way your genitals taste? According to Health.com, the foods we eat affect how other secretions smell. The website interviewed a doctor, who said that though it is possible eating foods with higher sugar content, like fruit, can make bodily fluids taste a little sweeter, the change in taste wouldn't be instantly noticeable.
Does anyone else think Kim’s Instagram post looks a lot like her other sponcon posts? Could Kim be the next face in a new campaign for the Dole company?
