How To Have Sex On The Beach (Without Going To The Beach)

Having sex on the beach seems like the epitome of romance. I mean, who hasn't watched and then re-watched that super hot beach make out scene in From Here To Eternity? Movies like that make beach sex feel like a highly romantic and thrilling thing that should be at the top of everyone's sex bucket list. Hell, there's even a (sexy) drink named after the act.
But, the reality of sex on the beach is a little less glamourous. For one, sand is dirty. It's literally made up of thousands of tiny rocks, seashells, dead fish, and other particles that you don't want all up in your genitals. And secondly, having sex in public (as thrilling as it sounds) is illegal pretty much everywhere.
So, sorry to rain on your beach-sex parade, but actually having sex on the beach might not be the best idea. Still, there are plenty of ways to capture that thrilling sex-on-the-beach feeling without risking vaginal and/or other genital infections or violating public indecency laws. So, we reached out to sex experts to learn how to have beach sex at home. Because yes, it can be done. Read on for their tips.