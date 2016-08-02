As city girls, we will defend our gritty-but-lovable homes until the bitter end. But once summertime rolls around, we pretty much all nod in overly enthusiastic agreement when someone says, "I'll be out of town next week. I desperately need it." Based on some combination of noxious temperatures, the six-months-plus since the holidays, and the realization that we've got a few vacation days in our back pockets, we are universally ready to skip town and take some time away. Far away.
If you've noticed a similar pattern — not to mention an uptick in the hours you spend cruising travel blogs — it may be time to choose a vacation that's been vetted by the very best. Ahead, some of the most adventurous of our fellow R29ers show and tell exactly why their latest escapes were well worth the trip. The list includes everything from secluded beaches to European cities that look cuter than a rom-com set. And best of all, each spot is accessible via a Carnival cruise. Wanderlust, we just can't quit you.
If you've noticed a similar pattern — not to mention an uptick in the hours you spend cruising travel blogs — it may be time to choose a vacation that's been vetted by the very best. Ahead, some of the most adventurous of our fellow R29ers show and tell exactly why their latest escapes were well worth the trip. The list includes everything from secluded beaches to European cities that look cuter than a rom-com set. And best of all, each spot is accessible via a Carnival cruise. Wanderlust, we just can't quit you.