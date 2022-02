11 Sun-Protective Workout Clothes That Don’t Look Dorky

Having UPF clothing can make a difference when you're outside all day in the sun. For example, a plain white t-shirt would have a UPF between 5-8, meaning 20% of UV rays would penetrate the clothes, Dr. Lipner says. But anything with a UPF of 50 and higher would only let 2% of rays in, so that's the rating Dr. Lipner suggests looking for. However, you still have to wear sunscreen to protect the exposed areas of skin, she says.