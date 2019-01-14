24 Actresses Who Will Rule The Screen In 2019

When it comes to varied, nuanced, smack-you-in-the-face-they’re-so-good performances by women, 2018 is a hard year to beat. From the kick-ass ladies of Black Panther, to Lady Gaga’s jaw-dropping turn as Ally in A Star Is Born, to the reign of the Reginas (King and Hall), to Glenn Close’s long-deserved Golden Globes win for The Wife, women captured our imagination and our hearts.
I mean — this is a year that gave us Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, and Olivia Colman locked in a death grip power struggle, and whirlwind sexual firestorm, all in one movie!
These roles made a powerful statement in a year marked by the the reckoning about systemic gender inequality in Hollywood, and the pressing need for more inclusivity, diversity, and opportunities for women, both on screen and off. And you know what? Turns out, showing powerful women talking about something other than their love lives pays off at the box office. Shocker!
But with new talent making their on-screen debut, and some exciting fan favorites taking on more ambitious, high-profile projects, 2019 is shaping up to be even bigger. This new generation of Hollywood ladies counts a Disney princess, powerful cyborgs, little women with big ambitions, social justice activists, and even a lion cub, in their ranks. Some are the children of Hollywood legends, while others are just embarking on their career — but all of them have names you’re going to want to remember.
Meet the women who will rule the screen this year.