Unsolicited Skin Advice Isn’t Just Annoying — It’s Harmful

Julia* seconds the feeling of apprehension and embarrassment when people point out her adult acne and try to offer advice. "When it comes to my skin, everyone thinks they're a doctor. I've been told to stop eating sugar, cut out dairy and live on peppermint tea to 'cure' my acne. Not many people know that my breakouts are a result of cysts on my ovaries, so my hormones are at play, and I only have control over those to a certain extent," she says. "I love makeup, but at a family event recently my grandma told me off for wearing too much in front of everyone. She said that it was probably making my skin 'worse.' I was really upset and I just wanted the ground to swallow me up. People always think they know best, but they don't realize that their 'advice' is hurtful and not helpful in the slightest."