I was able to try on the stretch linen Dawn tunic in black and it's genuinely better than I could have hoped. My arms and my shoulders are a bit larger than the clothing size my torso usually calls for with button-down shirts. Due to this, I always size up a size or two to accommodate which translates to button-downs often looking oddly oversized in my torso area. The barely-there stretch in Universal Standard's linen is the perfect addition to eliminate this issue I've been struggling with for years! On top of that, it's light and moves really well as you lift your arms too.