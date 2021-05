When it comes to elevated classics that meld seamlessly into any capsule wardrobe Universal Standard reigns supreme. On top of boasting one of the most inclusive clothing-size ranges around, the brand is also a reliable purveyor of functional fashion — offering everyday staples that still feel cool, thanks to creative collaborations with of-the-moment labels like Erdem . And now, right on summertime, we've been blessed with the newest of such all-covetable collections: Universal Standard's custom stretch linen. The limited-edition lineup — consisting of a button-down tunic, pull-on shorts, pull-on pants, an elegant jumpsuit, and a shirt dress — takes linen's more unforgiving stiff qualities and replaces it with some stretch. “If you can develop a linen that looks like classic linen, but has that stretch, it’s more comfortable for anyone who wears it regardless of size,” Alexandra Waldman, Chief Creative Officer at Universal Standard, shared. “Linen to me is a mark of summer … It has its own rumpled elegance that I’ve always wanted to be able to wear and very often found I couldn’t because it never sat on me the way I hoped it would — the way I imagined it should," Waldman continued. This linen dream soon became a reality because of what Waldman details as Universal Standard's commitment to fabrications that "make wearability more of a pleasure" and are "more inclusive in terms of body differences both in size and topography.” The new stretch linen is available in sizes 00-40 with prices beginning at $74 for the shorts and topping out at $128 dollars for the jumpsuit. Scroll on to shop the full collection and read my thoughts on a few of the pieces I was able to try on in IRL.