With the reality of large social gatherings and a return to our office buildings looming large, the lack of solid, public-facing pieces to round out our wardrobes of quarantine-tailored soft-wear has never been so apparent. Universal Standard, the master of elevated basics and cutting-edge designer collaborations, has deeply slashed prices on best-selling crowd favorites for their special sample sale taster event, where you can get up to 50% off 12 highly coveted, customer-favorite styles that won’t be included in the brand’s upcoming sample sale — and you’d better act fast, because the sale ends tonight, at 11:59 p.m. PST.
Whether you are trying to find a perfectly tailored tee shirt, next-to-naked-feeling activewear, or the only denim jacket you’ll ever need, this blink-and-you’ll-miss-it sale boasts a lineup of awesome picks that are sure to deliver up some great looks you’ll wear for years to come. Not only are the products very cute, but they cater to an inclusive, plus-size friendly size range too (00-40). Click through to snag your next flowy date night dress and some comfy-chic duds to prepare for a stylish return to socializing.
