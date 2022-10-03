Get Cozy With A Cashmere Sweater For 15% Off Using This R29-Only Code

Super Sale Alert: Get 15% off cashmere sweaters from Universal Standard with exclusive promo code REFINERY15, now through Sunday, October 9, 11:59 p.m. EDT.
Sweater weather is here, and what's better than a cozy, luxe cashmere sweater on sale? Not much, if you ask us. Universal Standard — the elevated basics brand that caters to a genuinely inclusive size range (00-40) — is giving loyal R29 readers an exclusive discount. With the promo code REFINERY15, get 15% off Universal Standard cashmere sweaters. The sweater comes in seven colors and two distinct styles: crew neck and V-neck. If you've been scouring the web for a new cashmere must-have or it's your first time wearing the luxury fabric, this super-limited-time deal is for you.
Advertisement
Made from 100% cashmere, this sweater has that ideal not-too-tight, not-too-loose fit with a crew neck. With 4.7 out of 5 stars and 171 reviews, shoppers are saying it's "so comfy, chic looking, and not too hot."
Prefer a V-neck? No problem. The only difference between this sweater and the crew neck above is the neckline. With the same rating and reviews as the OG, cashmere-lovers say, "You won't find better cashmere for the $$."
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.