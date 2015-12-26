We're going to be honest with you — looking "sexy" isn't typically at our top priority when getting dressed each day. But that doesn't mean we don't want to have a little bit of (daring) fun every now and then for a special date night or evening out with friends. The only problem? Coming up with a more provocative look can be tricky — especially when the weather calls for bundling up, not baring it all.



Still, it is possible to put together a sexy ensemble in almost-freezing temps — and it doesn't involve body-con dresses or strappy heels. In fact, it's quite the opposite; you'd be surprised just how great a sweaterdress or heeled black bootie can look when styled properly. To get you thinking outside of the skin-tight box, we've put together four looks that will get the style gears turning. Now, all you need is some weekend plans...