11:25 a.m. — I make a smoothie for lunch and buy a Girlfriend Collective shipping label to recycle some clothes in exchange for credit. $7



2:30 p.m. — I call a professional contact to chat about the interview I have coming up. It was definitely difficult to get used to "networking" and maintaining professional relationships, but once I got over the initial discomfort, it became a normal part of my work life. For people who feel hesitant about networking, I think the important thing to focus on is that these relationships are genuine and authentic. I'm also here to support my contacts and be there for them in return as a sounding board, professional reference, or for advisement.



3:10 p.m. — A friend calls me to catch up on the phone when I get back from walking my dog. It's nice to keep in touch with old friends. As I get older, I value my established relationships more and more.



6 p.m. — I'm hungry and finally feel like making more soup. I chop vegetables to make another vat of chicken soup. I eat some mandarins while I cook.



8:30 p.m. — Christmas honestly snuck up on me this year. What even is time, you know? I decide to buy a few things. I purchase a kitchen tool for a friend ($29.15), a virtual experience for a family member ($52.08), and macadamia honey nut butter for two friends ($43.98). $125.21



10 p.m. — I finally eat chicken soup. I save a few pieces of boiled chicken for my dog, who happily gobbles it up. I eat two more mandarin oranges and chocolate.



3:30 a.m. — I wake up in a fully lit apartment. I fell asleep while watching TV, so I didn't wash up yet. I get up to wash my face and moisturize and go back to sleep. Too tired to brush my teeth.



Daily Total: $132.21