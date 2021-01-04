Occupation: Director of Patient Care

Industry: Healthcare

Age: 25

Location: North Carolina

My Salary: $60,000

My Husband's Salary: $100,000

Net Worth: $2,340,000 ($300,000 house, $2 million in a trust, $100,000 my husband D.'s 401(k), $10,000 in my 401(k), $8,000 in checking, $22,000 in savings minus $20,000 in car loans) D. and I combined finances once we got engaged — he has more in his 401(k) because he is six years older than me and further along in his career.

Debt: $20,000 in car loans

My Paycheck Amount (1x/month): $4,600 (prior to taxes)

My Husband's Paycheck Amount (1x/month): $7,690 (prior to taxes, our combined post-tax paycheck is about $8,000 a month)

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $0 (D.'s parents and my parents graciously gave us $50,000 each as a down payment for our home. We paid for the remainder equally from our respective trusts.)

Car Loan: $2,000 (We both bought new cars last year and we are paying as much as possible.)

Streaming Services: $75 (Netflix, Amazon, Apple Music, NY Times, etc.)

Therapy: $710

House Taxes: $300

Utilities: $390 (water, electric, internet)

Cell Phones: $0 (both parents insist on keeping us on their plans and will not let us pay them)

Health Insurance: $0 (his is paid for by work, and I'm still on my parents' — they won't let me reimburse them)

Pet Food/Meds: $250

Car Insurance: $300 (We have four cars. Two cars we purchased last year, a 20-year-old work truck that we use for yard work, remodeling, etc., and my husband's late brother's rally racing truck)

Savings: Whatever is leftover