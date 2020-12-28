Occupation: Resident Physician

Industry: Healthcare

Age: 29

Location: Tennessee

My Salary: $57,120

My Boyfriend's Salary: $85,000 (most finances are combined)

Net Worth: -$419,764.88. OOF. While this number initially was shocking, it has become more comfortable knowing that I will pay it off in seven years with PSLF. I went to a private school for my Master's and medical education and now realize that might have been a mistake because the tuitions and fees are so much higher. If my child ends up going into medicine, I would recommend saving the money and going to a public state school because medicine does not change from school to school. My boyfriend, N., and I split most all costs at home but we still pay our debts separately. He has debt from undergrad that the GI bill (thank you for your service, N.!) did not cover and he also bought a new truck recently.

Debt: $8,589.86 car loan, graduate school, and medical school debt $437,215.22

My Paycheck Amount (1x/month): $3,852.08

My Boyfriend's Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $2,500

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,900 split evenly with boyfriend. Includes water, trash, no gas appliances, and street parking.

Student Loans: $63.09 (on pause due to COVID)

Car Loan: $450

Netflix: $13.77 (my parents use this account too)

HBO Max: $16.41 (watch this more than anything)

Hulu/Amazon Prime: N. pays (N.'s family uses this account too)

Disability Insurance: $99.63 (Very important in medicine. Should anything happen that I lose my ability to work such as an accident, stroke, heart attack, lose a hand, get a tremor and cannot perform surgery etc., then I am guaranteed $5,000 a month for the rest of my life.)

Car Insurance: $108.42

Renter's Insurance: $17.08

Unlimited Car Wash: $49.99

Roth IRA: $500 maxed out

Internet: $70 split between N. and I

Electricity: $110 split between N. and me

Sirius XM: $26.70 (really should cancel this because I just end up listening to the same 20 songs on repeat)

Dog's Grooming: $100 every other month