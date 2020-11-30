This Unique Shop Has Just The Gift For That Person Who’s Tricky To Shop For

'Tis the season for our most love-hate task: shopping for the impossible giftee. It's one thing to find the perfect bestie friendship bracelet, or White Elephant presents under $20. But once we've Skydanced past the gifts we know how to give, we're left wracking our brains for that one person who either insists they have everything, or wants nothing. (Sweet, finger-licking lies.) It's more likely that giftee is not expecting, but would truly revel in something that packs a sincere, but delightful punch. Something that feels specific. Enter "Uncommon Goods."
If you're new to Uncommon Goods, the e-tailer is a happy, highly curated corner of the web where the best unique gifts curl up and hold hands. There are DIY kits galore, from a personalized reel viewer to a mini root beer brewery. There are gifts for sensible folks, loose canons, and hot sauce lovers. The puzzles are instant classics. The cheese boards, très ample. Whatever sensory delight you land on, the present will always feel thoughtful.
We asked the Uncommon Goods team for the scoop on some of their best-sellers, and weren't disappointed. The following 15 items are packed full of clever goodness for babes of all ages and interests this holiday season. Especially you, Sagittarius.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.