This Unique Shop Has Just The Gift For That Person Who’s Tricky To Shop For

'Tis the season for our most love-hate task: shopping for the impossible giftee. It's one thing to find the perfect bestie friendship bracelet , or White Elephant presents under $20 . But once we've Skydanced past the gifts we know how to give, we're left wracking our brains for that one person who either insists they have everything, or wants nothing. (Sweet, finger-licking lies.) It's more likely that giftee is not expecting, but would truly revel in something that packs a sincere, but delightful punch. Something that feels specific. Enter "Uncommon Goods."