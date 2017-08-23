Let's take a moment to appreciate the makeup wonder emporium that is Ulta Beauty. Where else can you find NARS next to Maybelline or Benefit alongside Eco Tools? Never overpriced or intimidating, Ulta Beauty is the great equalizer; there's truly something for everyone, whether you're a drugstore devotee or a label snob.
Still, navigating the retailer's thousands of products can be a challenge — even for the most seasoned shopper. To help, we tried Ulta's newest arrivals so you don't have to. Check out our unfiltered reviews of our favorites, ahead.