This Instagram-Favorite Makeup Brand Just Hit Ulta Beauty

There are a lot of places to shop for beauty products these days, but Ulta Beauty has something a lot of other stores don’t. We're talking about its unique mix of high and low price points. The ability to pick up a cult-classic drugstore mascara that’s under $10 while also reaching for the latest prestige eyeshadow palette? That's one-stop beauty shopping at its best.
One of Ulta’s biggest sales is going on right now — and we highly suggest you shop the deals while you can — but don't overlook the new arrivals section, because it's a gold mine, too. Whether you’re in store or online, it could take hours to sift through the latest releases, so we're here to help.
We put together the only guide you need to navigate Ulta's huge crop of new releases, all of which has been curated by our beauty team just in time for warm weather. Think: sexy summer scents, mists to help you air-dry your locks like a pro, and makeup that could withstand a tidal wave.
