Everyone In My Clog Group Chat Owns These “Chonky” Rubber Uggs

While Y2K-throwback UGG Classic Mini II boot has been the undeniable comeback shoe of winter, the cozy-footed Australian brand is not about to rest on its nostalgic laurels. Much to our absolute delight, there's a new ahh-ooo-gah clog hitting the drabby winter streets and we are electrified to find out that it's the UGG Tasman X, a waterproof shoe that comes with its own detachable fleece-lined sock. While much of the love surrounding UGG is driven by customers’ fond memories of its early-2000s heyday, it’s offerings like the Tasman X that remind us that the footwear brand is fearlessly facing the future. Thank you for your service, Classic Mini, but it’s time to pass the baton — the earthy suedes are officially being swapped for neon slime green, jolting Miami pink, and the finest wine red. (For the neutrals-only crowd, the Tasman X also comes in plain black and olive green.)