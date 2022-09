Why You Should Ask For A ‘U-Shape’ Haircut

So what exactly is the U-shape haircut? It's pretty much as labled, according to Stephen Buller , director at Buller + Rice hair salon. "As we have seen before with the wolf cut and curtain bangs, trends on TikTok allow us to revisit an old style with fresh eyes," says Stephen. "The U-shape haircut is very similar to the classically popular V-shape haircut, in that they both involve the back and middle of your hair being longer than the sides." The way the hair falls when dried creates a slightly curved silhouette.