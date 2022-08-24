Tyler Cameron, America’s Sweetheart, Wants You To Teach Him About Skincare

Then, I get on with my day. Actually, I moisturize, put a little Vaseline on. I learned you've got to preserve your skin. I see a lot of people in Florida, a lot of fair-skinned people [who] sit out in the sun a lot, and they turn into leather. My dad especially, he looks like an old, leathery man. I'm not trying to be that. I want to be a nice, moisturized man. I don't want to be 29 going on 55. I want to be 29 going on 26.