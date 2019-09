Safe to say, I had high hopes for these kicks. But, I was seriously blown away after wearing the Nylite12 Plus for the first time, a.k.a. the most comfortable sneaker I've ever laced up. The Nylite12 Plus's mesh design makes these kicks feel super-airy, and virtually diminishes the chance of in-shoe sweating (we've all been there). And the best part? The Nylite's sole actually feels like you're walking on a Tempurpedic pillow. For what it's worth: The first day I wore these shoes, I experienced zero blisters or "break-in" pain.