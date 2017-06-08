The sneaker market is oversaturated, to put it delicately. Between brands like Nike, Adidas, Superga, Converse, and Puma, there is almost a constant onslaught of new, on-trend kicks that send both sneaker mavens and newbies alike into a frenzy. And, the celebs that rep these brands make sure we're always abreast of the latest release.
What most people don't realize, though, is that one of athleisure's pioneers is a company called Tretorn, which launched in 1891 — nearly 60 years before Adidas, and 75 years before Nike. I, an avid sneaker wearer, probably wouldn't have even discovered the magical power of their shoes had my father, a very picky shoe fanatic, not ordered our entire family pairs for summer. Thanks, Dad!
Upon doing a deeper dive into Tretorn, I learned that its most popular item is its Nylite shoes, which were developed in the '60s and were branded as the "first luxury sports shoe," when tennis star, and former #1 in the world, Bjorn Borg, wore them on the court at Wimbledon. The Nylite shoe, which my dad had ordered for me, turned 50 this year, and is known known for its light, comfy rubber sole and simple, breathable design.
Safe to say, I had high hopes for these kicks. But, I was seriously blown away after wearing the Nylite12 Plus for the first time, a.k.a. the most comfortable sneaker I've ever laced up. The Nylite12 Plus's mesh design makes these kicks feel super-airy, and virtually diminishes the chance of in-shoe sweating (we've all been there). And the best part? The Nylite's sole actually feels like you're walking on a Tempurpedic pillow. For what it's worth: The first day I wore these shoes, I experienced zero blisters or "break-in" pain.
At $75, these kicks have quickly become my favorite affordable warm-weather staple. Bonus: They come in three colors (light blue, black, and gray), which'll all match with almost anything. Style aside, these shoes make me feel like I'm walking on fluffy, fluffy clouds. And in the summer city heat, that's the closest I'll get to heaven.
Side note: The Nylite12 Plus runs a half size big, so we'd suggest ordering with that in mind.
