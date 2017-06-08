Upon doing a deeper dive into Tretorn, I learned that its most popular item is its Nylite shoes, which were developed in the '60s and were branded as the "first luxury sports shoe," when tennis star, and former #1 in the world, Bjorn Borg, wore them on the court at Wimbledon. The Nylite shoe, which my dad had ordered for me, turned 50 this year, and is known known for its light, comfy rubber sole and simple, breathable design.