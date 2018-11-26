Everyone has different tastes and preferences when it comes to holiday gifts: Some people have the latest tech gadget on the top of their wish lists, while others may be dreaming about a bottle of specialty sriracha or the trendiest beauty products.
The one gift that's always appreciated? A nice vacation. Your time away will be even sweeter knowing that your spa treatment or three-course dinner are paid for by a loved one.
Getting your next big trip funded is now easier than ever: You can simply zap over a link to friends and family member who have probably been pulling their hair out to find the perfect gift for you anyway. Ahead, we round up the best travel gifts available for under $500, in case you want to trade presents for an unforgettable experience.