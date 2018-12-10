The holiday food gifting scene is well-stocked with plenty of prepackaged baskets and gourmet goods, which, most of the time, are more than just fine. But for those of us with any serious foodies in our lives, finding the right nosh options to buy can tough. Impressing these folks — who've seen, bought, and tasted it all — isn't as easy as tying a bow around a bag of organic coffee beans and bottle of Pinot Noir. (Although tbh, we'd happily unwrap that package any damn day). No, in order to really wow these giftees during the holiday season, we're going to have to think outside of the dark chocolate box.
And we've done just that — by searching out and rounding up 12 unique gifts (edible and not) that will stump and delight your foodiest friend. There are plenty of playful twists and special spins ahead — from cheesy pizza temporary tats, to spicy-sweet maple syrups, golden pretzel pins, an artisan salt for every recipe occasion, and even one silver farfalle-shaped pasta necklace. Scroll on to surprise and satiate the most serious food stars in your life!