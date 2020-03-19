If you, like us, find yourself being a bit preoccupied at the moment, it's likely that you didn't catch on to the fact that today, according to the calendar, is the first day of spring. Temperature-wise, however, this month is anyone’s guess. Checking the weather in the morning has turned into a math problem — what to wear when the mercury is starting out the day with a downright wintry 38, but will be 65 by lunchtime? And that’s not taking into consideration the high winds or cold snap that’s sure to come in the next few days.