All The Fall Fashion Items R29 Editors Loved This Month

This year, fall fashion trends are all about getting back to basics, with tailored denim, ballet flats, and business-core staples all in the mix. Yet, while popular styles may be calling for restraint and wearability, there’s still room to play, as temperatures continue dropping and our minds start to focus on holiday dressing.
The imminent holiday season doesn’t come without some wardrobe anxiety, as we go between wanting to shop for dopamine-boosting festive styles to mark the occasion and investing in closet staples that we can re-wear once the new year begins. All with the reality of limited budgets.
Luckily, the Refinery29 team has been busy trying out some of the season’s best arrivals, ranging from shiny vinyl coats and platform shoes to Y2k-inspired crystal-embellished belts. There are also investment pieces like suiting and jewelry, as well as lounging essentials for days when the weather calls for soup and a movie.
Ahead, take a look at some of the best fashion items our team tried and loved last month.
