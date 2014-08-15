Seriously, this site is like that computer game of yore, except way more addictive because you can actually receive the garment in your hands within a few weeks. And, though the pieces are Moda Operandi-level pricey — the founders are alumni, after all — the concept is fantastic for scoring that elusive piece you've literally been dreaming of your entire life. (If only I could find my old sketches!). It's also a killer idea for bridesmaids. I was lucky enough to get to design a dress and will update this post with a picture when it arrives. In the meantime, I've done the little girl in me proud by concocting five frocks that you can actually buy right now. My challenge to you? Design a few of your own, screenshot them, and post them in the comments below. Play on.