5 Dermatologists You Need To Follow On TikTok

TikTok has given us viral dance challenges, Amazon product phenomenons, and niche fashion trends, but the app's virtues aren't limited to the Gen Z crowd. Dermatologists have gotten wind of TikTok's ever-growing popularity — and now, instead of limiting their reactions and opinions to their office appointments, they're sharing their takes with us from their front-facing iPhone cameras.
Watching dermatologists take over TikTok is exciting for more than just the entertainment value: Not everyone can afford regular maintenance appointments, and while you should always seek expert advice for serious skin concerns, getting a virtual education can democratize access to professionals and give everyone a chance to up their skin-care knowledge. To help you navigate the endless stream of videos and accounts online, we've rounded up the five top dermatologists you should take a look at on TikTok.