How To Nail Fall Trends Without Stepping Foot In A Zara

It can be easy to fall back on the ol' reliable fast-fashion stores when you're trying to stock up on the latest trends for a new season. This month, for example, it's pretty much a guarantee that you can walk into Zara and find all the velvet, suiting, corduroy, and statement earrings your heart could desire without exerting much effort. But, isn't it so much cooler to get your hands on the on-trend items not everyone else will have? We've all had those clone run-ins with someone wearing the same shoes or top as we are one too many times, so this time around, we're up to the challenge of finding all the trends elsewhere.