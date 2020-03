Meet the Clean Out Kit , a real pal of a system that takes the pain out of hauling clothing to your local thrift store by doing the work for you. Oh, and in return, you get actual money (should we have led with that?). In just three simple steps, you can declutter your closet and get paid, which means there is pretty much no good reason not to do some serious spring cleaning this season. To start, order a kit and fill it with quality goods that no longer have a home in your wardrobe. Next, send your kit off by leaving it out for your mail carrier or dropping it at FedEx or USPS. Lastly, get money back for your items as they sell. Pricing is determined by a number of factors, including the estimated retail price, brand, seasonality, and quality of each item, and there's handy estimator tool on Thredup's website so you can get an idea of just how much $$$ you're in for (and while you're at it, check out the footprint calculator to assess how your personal shopping behaviors affect the planet). There is also the option to donate your kit if you'd prefer.