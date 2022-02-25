My Favorite Minimal White Sneakers Are Fully Recyclable

As far as the elephant in the room is concerned, now's as good a time as any to talk about the cleanability factor with these. White anything is obviously begging for spills and stains (I can't wear a pair of white jeans without getting something on them), and the same is the case for my Thousand Fell sneaks. But — and this is a big but — the key here is that these are magically easy to clean. Mystery puddle drips and signs of everyday wear and tear can magically be wiped away with mild soap and water and voilà, it's like they're brand new. (My pair, pictured above, is over a year old. Can you believe?) I know cleaning your shoes sounds like a lot of effort, but trust me when I say it makes a big difference in keeping them looking good for a long period of time and is totally worth it.