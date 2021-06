Thinx Relaunches New & Improved Plus-Size Period Underwear

Underwear preferences are personal. But, regardless of whether you fancy yourself a cotton underwear connoisseur or a devout member of the very comfortable thong canon, anyone who menstruates can relate to the struggle that is ruining a good pair of panties. Sifting through a sea of period-care products for the best tampons or menstrual cups or pads that will protect our underwear from that scarlet stain is a neverending quest — one that recently got a lot easier for plus-size women, thanks to Thinx . The leading brand in period underwear (aka washable and reusable underwear that's strategically crafted from ultra-absorbent, moisture-wicking, odor-controlling, and leak-resistant materials) just revamped its signature pairs in plus-friendly sizes (X-4X) featuring a new-and-improved fit. For some, this might be a bit confusing because the brand did carry plus-sizes originally — however, based on customer feedback, Thinx's design team acknowledged there was still room for improving the problem-solving panties. "We recognize the plus-size community has been overlooked in not only fashion, but also in period care, and it’s been important for us to help bridge that gap for those who have expressed a desire to be a part of our brand," Maria Molland, Thinx's CEO, expressed.