Thinx Relaunches New & Improved Plus-Size Period Underwear

When revamping the plus-size offerings, Thinx put a lot of extra focus into testing the fit across the hip, waist, and leg holes; considering real and diverse consumers of every size to ensure the best possible coverage for anyone in need of period protection. “Our goal through every product we make is to make sure our customers feel confident and protected while wearing Thinx," said Courtney Newman, Thinx's Director of Product Design. “We spent two years testing and crafting our plus collection to make sure it had a comfortable, smooth fit in all the right places and we're super proud of the end result," Newman added. Thinx's re-launched plus-size period underwear is currently available in the brand's classic styles in addition to a selection of period-proof apparel, too. No matter how heavy the flow — or, whether or not you prefer thong-style undies over cotton briefs — there's a pair of protective panties for you in Thinx's mix. Check out the full plus-size collection