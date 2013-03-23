Whether we're looking for a little shade on a bright day or a little privacy due to a particularly long night (we see you, Ms. Hungover, standing there in that Starbucks line), we've always turned to Thierry Lasry to protect our eyes from the sun's harsh rays.
Only Lasry can provide us with the perfect, classic shapes with the prettiest prints we ever have seen, and these spring shades are no exception. In fact, with names like Magnety and Therapy, these sunnies can provide that extra bit of little bit of style oomph (and, in some cases, a touch of naughtiness — Orgamsy anyone?). Find these sunnies in stores soon!