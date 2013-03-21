We first fell in love with the collaboration between NYC-based brand Eddie Eddie by Billy Tommy and womenswear label The Reformation when the duo released a small run of "Rap Music" sweaters a few months back.
Now, the two have come together again to bring us another limited-edition capsule collection consisting of five pieces: two sweaters, one dress, a seriously slick leather jacket, and a backpack. The pieces celebrate the anti-fashion aesthetic that we've always loved from Eddie Eddie by Billy Tommy, which is designed by New York-based artist Sean Kinney, who has been making one-of-a-kind tees, sweaters, bags, and even key chains under the clever moniker for over a year now.
While these special pieces have been flying off the racks at the beyond-cool Soho stand-alone American Two Shot (Nicola Formichetti, for example, is one of many Two Shot and Eddie Eddie early adopters), The Reformation is bringing Eddie Eddie to the big leagues, and we can't help but hope that this is just the first collection of many from this power couple.
Make sure to make your way over to The Reformation to get your hands on these duds when they drop tomorrow and definitely check out the one-of-a-kind pieces Kinney might be cooking up down at American Two Shot. Fair warning, these pieces are sure to move fast!