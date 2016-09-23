Director Meera Menon's latest project, The Press Conference, is a short film about a conservative governor preparing to address a crowd of reporters in the wake of a scandal.
Menon really hit it big this year with her Sundance film presentation, Equity, starring Breaking Bad's Anna Gunn as an investment banker caught in the middle of Wall Street corruption while trying to climb the corporate ladder. The film was obtained by Sony Pictures as the prime distributor and now has the reputation for being a hard-hitting financial thriller.
The Press Conference circles back to this theme of powerful women caught in the thick of something major. As part of Refinery29's Shatterbox Anthology, we got a glimpse of the inner workings behind Menon's vision.
Check out the full film of The Press Conference on Refinery29.com/Shatterbox or on Comcast Watchable.
Women accounted for only 13% of the directors on the 700 top grossing films in 2014 — and only 7% of the top 250 films. Refinery29 wants to change this by giving 12 female directors a chance to claim their power. Our message to Hollywood? You can't win without women. Watch new films every month on Refinery29.com/Shatterbox and Comcast Watchable.