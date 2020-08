You’ve Seen The Nap Dress, But Have You Heard Of The Snack Dress?

The Nap Dress hit the internet in the early aughts of summer 2020 , smack dab in the middle of a global pandemic that's rocked our worlds and pushed us to reconsider the concept that less is more. The flowy, opaque, victorian-meets-minimalist-chic frock formerly understood as a nightgown was now accepted as daywear; because the only places we'd be visiting for the foreseeable future were our couches, beds, desks , or the occasional trip outside (where the only accessory that mattered was our face masks ). This dress that could comfortably take us from the bed to the grocery store and back again was a viral-style investment worth making — and now, with a fresh season approaching, we're making a new case for what we're reframing as, "The Snack Dress."