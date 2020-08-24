You’ve Seen The Nap Dress, But Have You Heard Of The Snack Dress?

How does The Snack Dress differ from The Nap Dress? The difference is subtle but significant. For starters, it features a bit more structure with a smocked bodice that allows for optimal snacking — including, but not limited to, catching crumbs and acting as a napkin while still maintaining an elegant demeanor. Where The Nap Dress was inherently bedroom born as a sleepwear piece that took to the streets, the power of The Snack Dress lies in its illusion of a carefully curated ensemble — when chances are you woke up in it and just didn't change. In short, it's comfy-chic daywear that secretly doubles as sleepwear.